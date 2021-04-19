ELMIRA — Derek Caramella, of Oswego, was one of several students recently recognized during the Elmira College Pi of New York Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa annual induction ceremony.
Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most distinguished of all the academic honorary societies, promotes, recognizes and honors scholarly achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and the Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College was established in 1940.
