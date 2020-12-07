ELMIRA — Abigail Reith, of Oswego, was one of 20 students recently inducted in the Elmira College chapter of Phi Eta Sigma, the International Honor Society rewarding first-collegiate-year scholarship.
In addition to the 20 students, Dr. Chris Terry, associate professor of psychology, was inducted as an honorary member. Terry was selected because the membership found him to exemplify the qualities of Phi Eta Sigma through his commitment to continually pursuing intellectual growth and encouraging his students to do the same.
Phi Eta Sigma, the oldest and largest first-year honor society, was founded in 1923 at the University of Illinois with the goal of encouraging and rewarding academic excellence among full-time, first-year students in institutions of higher learning.
The society has established chapters in over 350 institutions of higher learning in the United States. Elmira College is the 289th chapter, established in 1990.
The three Greek letters, Phi, Eta, and Sigma, represent the basis of the organization’s membership, in that they mean literally “lovers of wisdom.”
