BALTIMORE, Md. — Samantha Burnett, a member of the class of 2021 from Oswego, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
