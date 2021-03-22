SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Julia Roman, of Oswego, is among the students named to the Western New England University fall 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.30 or higher.
Roman is working toward a bachelor of science in biology.
“We are so proud of our dean’s list students who demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in their studies despite the unique challenges of our fall semester,” commented Dr. Robert E. Johnson, President.
“Of the roughly 3,000 colleges and universities tracked by the College Crisis Initiative, Western New England University was among just 27% nationwide that resumed primarily ‘in-person’ teaching last fall. Our dean’s list students stayed focused and engaged; they should be very proud of their achievements. Well done, Golden Bears!”
