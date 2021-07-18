OSWEGO — Brookelle Mazzoli has been honored with president’s list at SUNY Oswego for spring 2021 semester. This is an award that 5% of students achieve.
Mazzoli is attending SUNY Oswego for human development. She will start her junior year in the fall of 2021.
She has worked at Canales restaurant in Oswego for four years and is a graduate of Oswego High School.
Mazzoli is the daughter of Teail Baum and Mark Mazzoli.
