Douglas Schneider on president’s list

WINCHESTER, Va. — Douglas Schneider, of Oswego, is one of about 470 Shenandoah University students to make the president’s list for fall 2020.

Students who achieved this prestigious academic recognition attained a grade point average of at least 3.90.

