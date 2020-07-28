ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation is a formal academic ceremony designed to honor and celebrate leadership and scholarly excellence and achievement. This year marks the College’s 172nd year of higher education and, due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19, the first time the ceremony was conducted virtually.
Darcy Furlong of Oswego received the The Carol E. Hutchinson Memorial Prize in Research in Psychology. This is awarded to students contemplating a career in psychology whose performance most clearly exhibits the inquisitive spirit and devotion to experimental research which was so prominent in Carol Hutchinson.
