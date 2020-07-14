WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Steven Deferio, of Oswego, received an associate in applied science in justice studies – criminal justice during a virtual commencement ceremony held on Friday, June 5. At the ceremony, Berkeley College honored the achievements of more than 2,200 graduates.
“The opportunities that now stand before you are truly endless,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “Know that the future isn’t written for you – the future is written by you … Focus on whether you have done everything in your own power to really know your goals and act every single day to move toward them. Any day you have moved toward your goals, you are a success, and I challenge you to never, ever accept anything less than you deserve.”
The Berkeley College Class of 2020 will join a network of more than 60,000 Berkeley College alumni eligible to receive lifetime career assistance.
