Oswego Players award Audrey Hinman two theater scholarships

OSWEGO - Larry Rose and Marion Green were both avid Oswego Players’ members and supporters of the theater arts. Each year, the Players identifies a graduating senior who exemplifies the qualities held dear by both former members of the theater group. This year, Audrey Hinman was selected to receive both the Larry Rose and Marion Green scholarships.
Hinman is a graduate of Oswego High School and an active participant in the arts. She is a dedicated student and the former president of the OHS Drama Club. Hinman performed in the Oswego High School musicals as a freshman, sophomore, and junior. Unfortunately, her senior year musical was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
She has participated in nine drama club productions, the most recent being, “Bad Auditions,” under the direction of Joshua DeLorenzo and Norman Berlin III. She has performed with the Oswego Opera Theater and in the Oswego Harborfest musicals.
Hinman will attend the University of Rochester to study either international relations or health policy with the goal of continuing her education into law school. The Lawrence E. Rose Scholarship and the Marion Green Scholarship and which will be applied toward her education.
