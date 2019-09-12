Oswego resident graduates from state trooper school

ALBANY - One person from Oswego County is a member of the 208th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy, which graduated July 24.
Jonathan R. Whiffen, of Oswego, is listed as a graduate and has been posted to work in Troop B. Troop B covers most of the North Country, including Clinton, Essex, St. Lawrence, Hamilton and Franklin counties.
The graduates were congratulated by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during their graduation ceremony. Their graduation comes after more than six months of intensive academic, physical and tactical training.
“I commend these new troopers for their commitment to public service and protecting the people of New York state,” Cuomo said. “These men and women have worked and trained extremely hard, and with the graduation of this class, we will continue to make New York a safer place for those who live, work and travel here.”
“There is no greater or more noble calling than protecting and serving the people of this state,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who spoke at the July 24 graduation ceremony. “I’m honored to recognize the more than 220 selfless men, women and veteran graduates who will work every day to keep New York safe.”
The new troopers will report for field duty July 31. For the following 10 weeks, the new troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior field training officers.
