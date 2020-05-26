Owens awarded for service

ALBANY - The College of Saint Rose in Albany, has awarded Cassie Owens of Central Square, for service to The College of Saint Rose and the community. For more than three decades, Saint Rose has recognized students and members of the campus community for their service and dedication to the college’s mission at this special annual event. This year, honorees were celebrated with a video presentation.
Each of the college’s four schools, along with the Student Association, and several co-curricular areas, presented awards to recognize students and individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to academic success, leadership, and service to others
