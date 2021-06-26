CANTON - SUNY Canton recognizes the part-time students who earned academic awards during the spring 2021 semester.
“I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations on your hard-earned success,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “You’ve shown the determination necessary to accomplish great things both in your education and in your future.”
The college created part-time honors to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.
Part-time honors includes:
Amanda E. Cesta, nursing, Central Square.
Trevor Forsythe, construction technology: management, Mexico.
Lynsey Fowler, health care management, Oswego.
Benjamin E. Muckey, law enforcement leadership, Oswego.
Savannah R. Burton-Trumble, homeland security, Parish.
Sonia M. Whitmarsh, health care management, West Monroe.
