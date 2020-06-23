CANTON - Students are being recognized for earning part time honors during the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton.
The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.
Among the students to earn part time honors are:
Rebecca L. Bevacqua, a bachelor of science in nursing major from Fulton.
Kimberly Distasio, a bachelor of science in nursing major from Lacona.
Krystal L. Ross, a bachelor of science in nursing major from Mexico.
Lindsey M. Prye, an applied psychology major from Pulaski.
Tim P. Tardone, a veterinary service administration major from Brewerton.
