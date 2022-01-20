CANTON - SUNY Canton recognizes more than 200 part-time students for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester.
The following students were named to the list:
Cecelia-Jay M. Barney, a criminal justice major, from Pulaski.
Sonia M. Whitmarsh, a health care management major, from West Monroe.
The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given each semester at the college.
A complete list of all honor students also runs on www.canton.edu.
