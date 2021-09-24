FULTON - Nick Iamaio, Pastor-Teacher in the Fulton Reformed Presbyterian Church, will preach his final two sermons on Sunday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 26.
He has pastored this congregation for almost three decades. Iamaio and his wife Kathy are retiring to Tennessee where they will join two of their three children and continue their service to the Lord Jesus Christ.
A celebration will be held in early October in honor of the Iamaios.
Following hiss departure, the congregation will rebuild under the oversight of Pastor Kit Swartz and Elder Kevin Plummer along with missionaries from near and far. Various efforts will be made to reintroduce the congregation to the Fulton community. The congregation is committed to the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ as ministered through His Holy Spirit in His visible church by means of the teaching and preaching of the Scriptures along with the administration of the sacraments commanded by Jesus, both of these with praise and prayer and all in mutually supportive hospitality and fellowship.
Elder Plummer will continue the Tuesday evening Bible study, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church building, 207 S. First St. (across from the post office).
Pastor Swartz is arranging for Sunday preaching until a successor to Pastor Iamaio is chosen. The current schedule includes Chris Goerner from our Floyd, NY congregation preaching on Oct. 3, Elder Plummer on Oct. 10 and Pastor Swartz on Oct. 17. Iamoio’s brother, John Iamaio, will preach a series through Paul’s letter to the Colossians beginning on Oct. 31 (Reformation Day) and continuing through November.
For more information about the life and ministry of the congregation, contact Pastor Kit Swartz at 517-630-6325 or oswegorpc@hotmail.com .
