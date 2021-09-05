Patterson completes basic training, will play lacrosse for Army

FULTON — Former Fulton girls lacrosse standout Alexa Patterson completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, according to a recent press release from West Point’s Public Affairs Office.
Patterson completed the six-week training program after beginning on June 28 and began classes on Aug. 16. She is committed to play Division I women’s lacrosse for Army in the spring.
The challenging CBT initial military training program provides cadets with the basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence, and a high sense of duty.
Patterson also played soccer and basketball for the Red Raiders and was a four-year contributor at midfielder for Fulton girls lacrosse before graduating in June.
