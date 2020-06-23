Paul Smith’s College announces spring 2020 graduates

PAUL SMITHS - The following students graduated from Paul Smith’s College on May 9:
Christina Peterson of Bernhards Bay, with a bachelor’s degree in biology;
William Lord of Phoenix, with a bachelor’s degree in parks and conservation management; and
Joseph Gray of West Monroe, with an associate degree in surveying technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.