Snow named Lewis Co. hospital Employee of Year

Philip Snow accepts the Employee of the Year award from Lewis County Health Services CEO Gerald R. Cayer. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System has named Philip Snow the 2022 Employee of the Year.

Mr. Snow is a certified nursing assistant and works as an activity aide in the Residential Health Care Facility activities department.

