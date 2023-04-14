LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System has named Philip Snow the 2022 Employee of the Year.
Mr. Snow is a certified nursing assistant and works as an activity aide in the Residential Health Care Facility activities department.
The hospital staff voted by ballot for the person they felt deserved the Employee of the Year recognition.
Mr. Snow said he is “honored to bring joy and fun into residents’ lives and see their smiles every day.
“From daily activities to listening and learning about their lives, I am privileged to be part of their life journey,” he said.
The co-worker who nominated Mr. Snow as Employee of the Month stated, “His ability to go above and beyond for residents and employees is extraordinary. He has such a kind and beautiful heart that allows him to recognize the needs of those around him and provide outstanding care. Phil is also always there to lend a hand to his peers when needed.”
“Philip exemplifies our culture of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence,” said Gerald R. Cayer, LCHS chief executive officer.
The 2022 Employees of the Month were: January – Melissa Bush, nutrition services supervisor; February – Patricia Hellinger, LPN, Surgical Services and Emergency Department; March - Rebecca Keefer, RN, Staff Development; April – Pamela Kloster, nutritional services; May – Tina Gigliotti, surgical services; June – Jackie Simmons, RN, RHCF Rainbow Community; July – Johnna Lane, Lewis County Surgical Associates; August – Jacqueline Pate, RN, case management; September – Philip Snow, CNA, RHCF Activities; October – Marcos Cruz, RN, RHCF Windmill Community; November – Elizabeth Lawrence, RN, Med-Surg Unit; and December – Amy Godlewski, RN, Ambulatory Surgery.
“Phil has the drive and desire to help others, and residents and staff light up when they see him,” said Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility Administrator Debra Wurz.
“We are so lucky to have Phil on our team.”
