LEWISBURG, Penn. — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Victoria Hall, Class of 2024, from Phoenix, has achieved dean’s list status.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
