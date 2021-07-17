Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.