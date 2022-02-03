POTSDAM — As seven members of the Potsdam Figure Skating Club prepare to step onto the ice at the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid, they’re doing so with plenty of medals under their belts.
Skaters from the club have been traveling around Northern New York for competition over a two-week period, and it’s paid off for many of them.
On one trip, coach Danielle Grant took five of her Potsdam students to New Hartford. All five skaters placed in their programs and brought home medals.
Next up was the Watertown Snow Town competition, where seven of the Potsdam skaters participated. They included Haley LaPlante, Catherine Barstow, Kate Ewy, Dillynn Grant, Raegan Barrett, Madeline Carter and Autumn Masuk.
That competition was one of the many chances for the skaters to qualify for Excel Nationals. The Excel National Festival will be held this summer in Boston.
“Shout out to two of our High School students: Catherine Barstow (senior) and Raegan Barrett (sophomore) for competing in The New Hartford Invitational and Watertown’s Snow Town Skating Competition the past couple of weeks. These young ladies are members of the USFSA (United States Figure Skating Association) and skate for The Potsdam Figure Skating Club. They both are hoping to qualify for The Excel National Festival which will be held this summer in Boston Massachusetts,” Potsdam Central School officials wrote on the district’s Facebook page.
They noted that Ms. Barstow brought home four gold medals and two silver medals, while Ms. Barrett brought home five gold medals.
“Congratulations to these young ladies,” they said.
In addition to the Potsdam skaters, Ms. Grant, along with several local coaches, also had skaters from the Norfolk-Norwood Figure Skating Club attend the Watertown competition.
All of the skaters competed in their free skate, jumps and spins programs that ranged from beginning through juvenile, and showcases ranging from high beginner to senior.
Prior to COVID, some of the skaters also attended the State Games of America, which were held in Lynchburg, Va.
Now, the skaters are in Lake Placid, where they will compete and exhibit their strengths and skills during the Empire State Winter Games.
