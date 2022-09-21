POTSDAM — Rotary Club members in New York can now order a new custom license plate, which was created with the assistance of Potsdam Rotarian Michael P. Griffin, who serves as the District 7040 North Central New York area governor.
Mr. Griffin said he was attending a Rotary event and noticed that Massena Rotarian Walter Mulyca was sporting a Rotary license plate on his vehicle.
“I thought, ‘Well that’s really cool. I’d like to get one.’ So, I ordered the older plate for myself,” the Colton resident said.
Mr. Griffin noticed that other organizations had their slogan on the plate, but the old Rotary plate did not, and it featured an older Rotary logo no longer in use.
“We had no slogan on our plate because it was so old. So I thought I would contact DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) and find out what it would take to update our plate. We were able to add our slogan of ‘Service Above Self’ on the bottom of the new license plate,” he said.
He contacted Erin Filmer at the state DMV Custom Plate Development Office in June 2021 to find out how to update the existing Rotary custom license plate. Mr. Griffin said he learned that only 30 Rotarians had the old plate, and it was in danger of being discontinued.
The process took about a year, starting fresh since the Rotarian who had been involved with the original plate was no longer around.
“We had to establish new contacts with the DMV. Then, we had to work on gaining interest from enough Rotarians across New York state, to have enough Rotarians across New York state express interest in the plate before the DMV would move ahead with it,” Mr. Griffin said.
He contacted Fay Campbell, his 2021-22 Rotary District 7040 governor, in July 2021 to gain support for spearheading the effort to get a new, updated license plate. Since Ms. Campbell was based in Ottawa, she referred Mr. Griffin to Janet Tenreiro of Canandaigua, 2021-22 Rotary District 7120 governor who governed a district solely in New York. They worked with Rotarians across the state until February to locate 200 Rotarians who expressed an interest in the new plate.
“By February, we had gotten enough Rotarians across New York state to fill out the interest form and we were able to move ahead to the next steps. They said, ‘Yes, you have the interest,’” Mr. Griffin said.
He worked with designer Renee Holsen, of Colton, to finalize the new plate design and provide the proper graphic files to the DMV. He and Ms. Tenreiro worked with Ms. Filmer to approve proofs of the new plates and approved the metal samples in April.
“They came up with an approved electronic file of the proof, which we approved, and then they actually printed metal samples of the new plate and we approved the metal sample as well,” Mr. Griffin said. “Then it was just a matter of waiting until they did their next run of plates.”
The new Rotary plates became available to order in the first few days of August. Mr. Griffin and Ms. Tenreiro met with DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder at his office in Albany on Aug. 31 to receive some of the first new plates.
“DMV is proud to partner with an organization that helps to improve communities around the world and embraces diversity, equity and inclusion. We are pleased to offer the redesigned Rotary International plates and remind motorists that DMV has hundreds of custom plates where you can show off your passion for sports, causes, regions and professions,” Mr. Schroeder said in a statement.
The DMV announced the new plates in a Tuesday news release and through its social media channels, and Mr. Griffin and Ms. Tenreiro are now working to reach Rotarians across the state to encourage them to order a custom Rotary license plate.
Rotary plates may be ordered on the DMV website at dmv.ny.gov/plates/rotary-international, by mail, or by calling the custom plates office at 518-402-4838. They are also available with the International Symbol of Access for any registrant who qualifies. Any qualifying applicant who wants a plate with the ISA on it must contact the custom plates office before submitting their application.
To order a Rotary International custom plate, you must provide proof of membership on organization letterhead signed by a Rotary district governor or Rotary Club president. Scans or PDFs of proof of membership are acceptable.
To learn more about the plate and associated fees, visit dmv.ny.gov/plates/rotary-international.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.