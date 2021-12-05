Latest News
- Prior celebrates 30 years of service with Oswego County
- Central Square resident gets promoted in Air National Guard
- PACS senior organizes ‘Literature for Literacy’ fundraiser to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County
- PACS high school students tour IBEW Local 43 as part of new curricular trades course
- Protect against tick bites - Lyme disease, other tick-borne illnesses still a threat in cold weather
- Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County provide turkey dinners to area families
- Times All-North Boys Soccer Frontier League MVP: Dream comes true for McGrath, Belleville Henderson
- Times All-North Boys Soccer NAC MVP: LaRock takes sweeper role to the ultimate for Lisbon
Number of U.S. households with married couple and children falls to record low
Clayton teen dies in crash; man woken up by passenger asking for help
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Franklin County, which has declared state of emergency
Debra J. (Widrick) Roggie
State order limiting elective surgery takes effect
