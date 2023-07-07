Ogdensburg PD has first female sergeant

Danielle Pryce, with family members, being sworn in as sergeant by Ogdensburg City Clerk Cathy Jock. A 16-year member of the Ogdensburg Police Department, she is the first female in that position in the department’s history. Photo provided by the City of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG — A longtime officer with the Ogdensburg Police Department has made her mark, becoming the first female sergeant in the department’s history.

Danielle Pryce, a 16-year member of the department, was recently promoted to sergeant at a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. City Clerk Cathy Jock performed the ceremony and Sgt. Pryce was surrounded by family when she took her oath.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.