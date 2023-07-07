OGDENSBURG — A longtime officer with the Ogdensburg Police Department has made her mark, becoming the first female sergeant in the department’s history.
Danielle Pryce, a 16-year member of the department, was recently promoted to sergeant at a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. City Clerk Cathy Jock performed the ceremony and Sgt. Pryce was surrounded by family when she took her oath.
The promotion made history, according to Chief Mark T. Kearns, who said the department has never had a female sergeant until now.
“In my time as chief, this promotion has been one of my proudest moments,” said Chief Kearns.
Sgt. Pryce just marked her 16th year with the department. Prior to joining Ogdensburg’s department, she was briefly a road deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
A graduate of Gouverneur Central School, Sgt. Pryce said she was raised to work hard in anything she did, whether it was in school or in sports.
“I feel good about it. I feel like all of the hard work, all of the dedication that I have put in to Ogdensburg PD and the time away from my family and my friends and missing out on other aspects of life, it feels incredibly good,” said Sgt. Pryce.
She said members of the department were supportive and excited about the promotion.
“I feel like it’s a huge milestone in our department,” said Sgt. Pryce, “Honestly, I am extremely proud and I like to think pretty humble, but I’m pretty proud I am the first female sergeant. It just goes to show hard work and dedication no matter male, female in this line of work you will get there.”
Chief Kearns added Pryce was the OPD’s Officer of the Year in 2021 and was runner-up in 2022 by only one vote.
“This is an award chosen by fellow officers and not by the chief. She was chosen for this award for the same reasons she was promoted to Sergeant,” said Chief Kearns, “Danielle has an excellent work ethic. Her dedication and drive make her a natural leader.”
