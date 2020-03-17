Public safety and justice students take oath of enlistment from U.S. Army astronaut in space

MEXICO - Eight students from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) public safety and justice program raised their hands in an oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan leading the proceedings from aboard the International Space Station.
“It feels kind of surreal,” said Alex Currie, one of the eight who enlisted. “I never thought I’d get to watch a video and have an astronaut talk to us directly.”
The ceremony was the first of its kind to be held at the CiTi campus.
“I hope that they appreciate the magnitude of what a historic event this is,” said public safety and justice instructor Todd Gorman. “I’m very jealous but extremely proud of every single one of them.”
The ceremony was one of more than 130 locations across the country that enlisted new soldiers courtesy of Colonel Morgan.
“These students are going to be telling their kids that they were swore in from outer space,” said Gorman. “I’m just really glad we got to participate in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.