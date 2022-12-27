Pulaski National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Jacob Tanguma from Pulaski, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion Nov. 2 to the rank of specialist.
Army National Guard promotions are based on a soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism and future development potential.
These promotions recognize the best qualified soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
Army National Guard Citizen soldiers who serve the state and nation are eligible for monthly pay, educational benefits (from the state and federal government), travel across the globe, technical and leadership training, health and dental insurance and contributions towards retirement programs similar to a 401(k).
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
