CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran announced that Samantha L. Paternoster of Pulaski earned president’s list honors during the spring 2021 semester. Paternoster majors in sports management.
“Congratulations! You are among the students who have earned top honors at SUNY Canton,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a letter to honor students. “This impressive achievement is a marker on your journey toward future successes. I look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things you will accomplish next.”
President’s list recognizes students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA on a 4.0 scale.
A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
