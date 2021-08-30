Purchase College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester

PURCHASE - Purchase College announced that more than 1,300 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits.
For bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs, a semester GPA of 3.50 is required.
For bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music programs, a semester GPA of 3.75 is required.
The following local students were named to the list:
Justin Hatch of Fulton. Hatch is studying playwriting and screenwriting.
Harlee Lucier of Parish. Lucier is studying journalism.
Lillian Fitzgerald of Brewerton. Fitzgerald is studying arts management.
