Quinn Ceilly selected as Phi Kappa Phi Chapter officer

BATON ROUGE, LA - Quinn Ceilly at Oswego State University has been selected as an officer for the university’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Ceilly of Cleveland, was named to the position of student vice president for the 2019-2022 term.
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The society inducts approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually at more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines.
Membership into Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only to the top 10% of seniors and graduate students and 7.5% of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The society’s mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
