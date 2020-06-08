Rachel Trumble inducted into Phi Alpha Theta

POTSDAM - Twenty SUNY Potsdam students were recently inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the national historical honor society.
The inductees included Rachel Trumble of Parish.
In order to be inducted into the college’s chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, students must either major or minor in history and complete a total of 12 credit hours, as well as having an overall grade point average of at least 3.0, and a history GPA of 3.1 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.