Recipients of Jefferson Community College Annual Awards

WATERTOWN - It is a tradition at Jefferson Community College (JCC) to recognize students, faculty and staff in April for their excellence and achievements at the college’s annual awards ceremony. Awards are conferred by the JCC Liberal Arts Division; mathematics/science, technology and health division; workforce development and business division; and campus wide departments. This year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Award recipients are listed below. Those with (-) following their names received more than one award. Jefferson’s art club received the Outstanding Club of the Year award.
David Hennigan, of Lacona, received the Outstanding Mathematics Student Award.
Hailey A. Gamble, of Williamstown, received the Outstanding Zoo Technology Student Award.
Faculty/Staff honorees are:
Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year: Christine Pristash, Sackets Harbor, JCC Theater Club.
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award: Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center, professor of biology.
PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award: Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown, English adjunct instructor.
PTK Outstanding Staff Award: Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont, hospitality training facility manager.
