OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the city of Oswego will use funding from the American Rescue Plan to offer a recognition bonus to city employees deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Oswego essential employees include workers in the Department of Public Works, Fire Department, Police Department, Animal Control Department, Water Treatment Plant employees and individuals who work at either of the city’s wastewater facilities. Each employee will receive a $500 bonus and another $250 bonus if they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination by May 6 for a total of up to $750 per employee.
“During the height of COVID-19, our essential workers reported to work every day, despite the risks, and did their jobs while the rest of us stayed home or reduced activity to stop the spread of COVID-19 and remain healthy,” said Mayor Barlow. “City of Oswego police officers, firefighters, DPW workers and our plant workers performed their duties without interruption and were there when we needed them most. I thank them for their service and appreciate all they’ve done for our community throughout the on-going health crisis,” Barlow said.
From March to June of 2020 most Oswego businesses, including city offices, were closed besides departments deemed essential. City employees deemed essential reported to work during the height of both COVOID-19 waves through New York state and beginning in fall of 2020 subject to weekly COVID testing.
Robert Corradino, President of the Oswego Common Council said “Our front-line workers who were on the job during the last year deserve high praise and our gratitude for continuing to do their jobs under very difficult circumstances. A bonus for the police, fire, DPW and wastewater personnel is a small way to thank and recognize their contributions to our community during COVID-19.”
The city of Oswego employees approximately 300 full-time personnel with roughly 220 employees falling within the criteria of being deemed essential. The pay bonus for essential employees will cost the city an estimated $165,000 from the $1.89 million awarded to Oswego through the federal American Rescue Plan.
