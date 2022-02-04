OSWEGO COUNTY – Everyday people doing extraordinary things is how the Red Cross typifies its volunteers. And while the “everyday” adjective may not always apply, certainly the “extraordinary” does.
On Jan. 26, the Central and Northern New York chapter of the Red Cross honored eight extraordinary Oswego County heroes for their extraordinary bravery in saving three people from life-threatening peril.
One, five-year-old Emma Wells of Hannibal, quite possibly the youngest recipient ever of the Hero’s Award, showed maturity beyond her years, saving her mother with a phone call for help after her mother had suffered a grand mal seizure.
The other seven, all adults, performed, or at least were the mediums through which, nothing short of a miracle put the perfect people in the perfect place saving two very seriously injured victims of a boat-jet ski collision on Oneida Lake.
“Emma was five when she was home with her mother, and her mother went into a grand mal seizure,” Lisa Smith, executive director of the Central and Northern New York chapter of the Red Cross told me in a recent interview, “and Emma, at five years old, found her mother’s phone, unlocked it, remembered her grandmother’s phone number, called her grandmother and stayed right there with her mother. Even when the paramedics came, she was still mothering her mother at five years old.”
Had Emma not done so, things could have gone much worse, Smith said.
“What often happens is,” she said, “if you’re alone, other things can go wrong. So, her going into a seizure and falling down, she might have hit her head, she could have done anything, fallen in the wrong way. We just know it was because of Emma’s quick reaction, and she was very calm and just concerned with her mother, that she did something really extraordinary.”
Emma described the experience this way:
“So, we were relaxing in bed,” she said. “I was watching my tablet, she (her mother) was on her phone when she just screamed and I knew something was happening. So, I called my grandma. She always answers when I call her. I called her, and she answered right away, and I told her what happened, and then she sent people.”
When her mother came out of the seizure, Emma told her what had happened, but her mother, at the time, didn’t remember any of it.
“Once I have a seizure,” her mother said, “it takes a while to remember things. So, a couple days later, they were telling me, and I’m like, oh my God, Emma did this. Emma called for help. I couldn’t believe it, but I’m very proud. She’s my hero. So very proud of her.”
And so is her father, Rob Wells.
“She knew enough to do it,” he said of Emma, “kept calm in a stressful situation at that young of age and even down the road she is still very humble. And when someone says, ‘Oh you did this or did that,’” he said Emma shrugs her shoulders as if to say, ‘that’s what anybody’d do.’ The fact she did what she did, she knows how important it was. And now she’s still humble moving forward and would do it over again if she needed to.”
“I just knew to call somebody,” Emma said.
“Once they told me what happened,” said Emma’s mother, “I was nervous and scared because I didn’t want her to go through that, see all that. She did a very good job, stayed calm, getting help, waiting for help to get there.”
And it seems at five, Emma already has her future planned.
“When I get older,” she said, “I want to help people like my mom.”
“Emma’s our hero,” her father said.
“Especially mine,” her mother beamed.
The seven winners of the Red Cross Heroes Medical Award voted Kristina Donegan, of Constantia, to represent them, but they all came together at the West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department to tell their story.
Kristina Donegan, her husband Richard and five others were out on Oneida Lake enjoying the day when a horrific fishing boat-jet ski collision happened right before their eyes. As Lisa Smith described it, “two of the people that were in the accident were in the water with serious injuries, and the group, acting as a complete team, went in, saved the people, brought them out of the water. They both had very substantial injuries. They were able to stop a major blood bleed on one of the individual’s legs by applying a tourniquet and then using an oar as a splint to keep the leg immobile and waited for the paramedics to come. They actually had to do CPR. So, both of the people had lost a lot of blood, and they were also treated for shock. So, as a group, they definitely saved these two people’s lives.”
“This is our first year having a boat,” Kristina said. “My son’s had one for a couple years now, and we decided to get a boat so we could hang out with our kids in the summer. So, I think it was only our second or third time out on the boat. So, we were still pretty new at the boating thing. It was pretty empty out in the bay,” she remembered, “so it was pretty nice, and then it happened.”
“All of a sudden there was a really loud crash,” Daniel Donegan related, “and we looked over and there was a pretty morbid scene.”
This was not exactly your everyday group witnessing this horrible accident. According to West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff DeMong, “the seven heroes range in background from volunteer firefighters, an EMT, nursing students, and Army Reserve members.”
The perfect people in the perfect place at the perfect time.
“All of a sudden we heard the impact of the accident,” Ericka LaMay recounted, “and everyone just hopped into survival mode instantly, and we got going.”
Kristina “just started yelling, ‘Get life jackets, get moving, go, go, go.’”
Their reaction was immediate with no thought of themselves.
“We just took off,” said Karalynn Donegan. “I don’t remember any thoughts in my head at that point in time.”
“There wasn’t a decision. It was instinct. There was no, ‘should I do this?’ It was just ‘Time to go.’” said Daniel.
“There wasn’t really any hesitation,” LaMay added.
“I saw everybody go out there, and to be honest with you,” said Cullynn Morley, “if I’d been by myself, I probably wouldn’t have. But I saw those guys doing what they were doing, and Danny’s yelling at me, ‘Get over there,’ and I was trying not to throw up. I don’t do good with this kind of thing, but it was all right. They helped. It felt good to actually do something like that.”
Kristina said, “at first, we thought there was only one patient.”
Daniel described what happened next. “Ericka jumped up on the boat,” he said. “Cullynn helped me lift him up out of the water. Me and Cullynn were in the water pushing up. Ericka was up on the boat pulling by the life jacket. We managed to get him onto the boat. I climbed up there. Wasn’t really prepared for the trauma that we ran into. Me and Ericka started providing aid to him.”
“So, once we had him over,” said Ericka, “I remember the guy saying that his leg felt kind of funny, and then he goes to move it out of the water, and we quickly realized that this was about to be really serious if we didn’t act quickly and get him up there.”
“I mean a leg, a missing leg,” said Daniel, “there’s a lot more involved because you’re losing – the femoral artery runs through your leg – and you’re losing a lot of blood very quickly. So, there was a much higher chance that he was going to die.”
Kaitlin Langtry put the immediacy of the situation into the perspective of the life-or-death emergency it was.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said, “and I know for everybody else it’s a little bit different walking up on a scene and knowing what you’re going into and getting that information prior to being there. But when you’re there, it happens, you see it in front of you, it’s kind of shocking, and I still get that shock to this day when I think about it. I wouldn’t want to live it again, but I’m glad this was the group that was there.”
Fire Chief DeMong confirmed that opinion and said of the seven, “If they had not been there and performed these measures in the timeframe that they did, it is likely that both people would have died before rescue boats arrived.”
Every year for the past 23, “the American Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community,” their website proclaims. This year was most certainly a shining example of that.
But, as Smith explained, there is so much that can be said of the Red Cross, the aid it provides, and, as she notes, this year in particular, the help it needs.
“We’re all over the world actually, but for us, this is part of the Central and Northern New York chapter,” Smith said. “We have staff that are all over eight different counties. We have three offices within that area. The closest office to you is the Syracuse office, but we also have a blood center in Liverpool. Our mission is to help people during a disaster. A disaster could be a fire, a flood, a snowstorm, an accident, anything like that. So, basically what we do is we prepare, we respond, and we recover. We prepare people for disasters. We have great training programs for children and adults teaching what to do to prevent a disaster and then what do you do if you’re in the middle of a disaster. We also install smoke detectors for free in people’s homes and give Homes-Made-Safer training to help people in the case of a fire. And the thing to remember is,” she stressed, “you have two minutes to get out of a home fire safely, and if you don’t have a working smoke detector and you have a fire in the middle of the night, how would you ever know? So, it’s so important to make sure you have working smoke detectors, and if you don’t, people can contact us, and we will install them for free.
“This chapter responds to three disasters a day,” Smith continued, “mostly home fires. But we also deploy out. We have right now people from our communities that are in Kentucky, are in New York City, and Philadelphia helping with the fires down there, with the floods, the tornadoes, the wildfires, we deploy people all the time. We actually had six people from our community deploy out over Christmas. So, imagine that. They went off during Christmas week to help people they’ve never even met before. And one of the hardest things that happens to people, these people have lost their homes and everything they have.
“And interwoven through all that is managing the blood supply. So, here locally, we manage about 80% of the blood supply for our community, and right now, we are in a dramatic, all-time low,” Smith said. “Our reserves have never been this low in the past 10 years. So, we’re really faced with a crisis, and we’re asking people to make sure that they come out, roll up their sleeves and give blood. It takes about eight minutes once you’re laying on the table to give blood, and your donation can save three lives. So, we ask people to give blood, give their time, and give their money. So, that’s what we’re looking for. We need volunteers. We need financial resources. And right now, we really, really need blood. Everything can be accessed from our website. So, the best thing always is to go to redcross.org, and you can find anything.”
Due to COVID and the loss of staff and people out sick, Smith said, “we’re really asking people to make sure if they’re going to give blood, that they make an appointment. You can do it on the website. It’s very simple to make an appointment so we know you’re coming. Don’t show up to a blood drive because we might not be staffed appropriately. Sometimes people just show up, and then they get upset because we can’t help them, we can’t take the blood even though we’re desperate, we just don’t have the staffing for that. So, we ask everybody to make sure they make an appointment. And you can give blood every 56 days, which is terrific.”
The entire Jan. 26 Red Cross Real Heroes Breakfast, including the stories of our Oswego County heroes, can be seen online at:
