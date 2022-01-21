Red Cross to honor two county heroes in live-streamed virtual event Jan. 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 23rd Annual Central and Northern New York Red Cross Real Heroes Breakfast will take place as a virtual pre-recorded, live-streamed event 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 honoring, among others, two county women.
One, perhaps the youngest-ever honored, is Emma Wells of Hannibal, winner of the Youth Good Samaritan Hero Award, who at five years old made a life-saving call to 9-1-1 as her mother had a grand mal seizure.
The other is Kristina Donegal of Constantia, winner of the Medical Hero Award, who along with six others rescued two people from Oneida Lake after a serious jet ski accident. For one of the injured, the group fashioned a splint and tourniquet out of an oar to stop a massive bleed from an injured leg. Donegal was elected by the group to represent all seven of those involved in the rescue.
West Monroe Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Jeff DeMong said of the seven, “If they had not been there and performed these measures in the timeframe that they did, it is likely that both people would have died before rescue boats arrived.”
DeMong said the seven heroes range in background from volunteer firefighters, an EMT, nursing students, and Army Reserve members.
Every year for the past 23, “the American Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community,” their website proclaims.
Due to COVID restrictions, this year’s “breakfast” will feature taped interviews with all award winners telling their stories.
To view the live-streamed event, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/new-york/eastern-new-york/about-us/news-and-events/events/real-heroes-breakfast.html at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
