Retirement dinner of Pastor Nick Iamaio

FULTON - Pastor Nick Iamaio of The Reformed Presbyterian Church in Fulton retired recently and a party was held Oct. 9 to celebrate his and his wife Kathy’s service to the congregation over the last 27 years. Congregation members and friends celebrated with a dinner in the Under the Moon banquet room of Blue Moon Grill. After dinner, several people rose to share remembrances and express their thanks to the Iamaios. Written remembrances and thanks by some who could not attend were read. A blanket with the names of members past and present in the shape of a heart, a plaque commemorating Nick’s service and a monetary gift were given as tangible expressions of the congregation’s thanks.
The church is located at 207 S. First St. (across from the post office). Worship begins at 10 a.m. on Sundays and is followed by a fellowship meal and group discussion concluding with earnest prayer.
Elder Plummer is teaching a series on How to Study the Bible on Tuesday evenings. A fellowship meal is provided at 5:30 p.m. followed by the study from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Kit Swartz at (517) 630-6325 or kitswartz@gmail.com.
