Sgt. Barb Russo recognized by county

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Sgt. Barb Russo with a certificate of appreciation for her 20 years of service. Russo is a corrections officer at the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured from left are legislators Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Richard Kline, District 12; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Sgt. Russo; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.