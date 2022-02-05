Samuel May of Fulton awarded gold stars for fall 2021 at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC - Samuel May of Fulton, is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Those cadets were recognized at the awards parade on Jan. 28, where they were presented their gold stars, which they may wear on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.
