Samuel May receives academic honors

CHARLESTON, SC - Samuel May of Fulton, earned multiple academic honors during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadal.
May is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
May was also among the more than 60 cadets recognized on the president’s list.
The president’s list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
