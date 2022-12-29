Samuel May receives academic honors

Cadets wait to be awarded gold stars for who maintaining a 3.7 grade point average or better Friday, Sept. 9 in Charleston, S.C. (Ed Wray/The Citadel)

 Ed Wray

CHARLESTON, SC - Samuel May of Fulton, earned multiple academic honors during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadal.

May is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

