Sarah Balcom of Lacona earns president’s list honors at SUNY Canton

CANTON - SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes Sarah P. Balcom of Lacona, for earning high marks during the spring 2022 semester. Balcom is a SUNY Canton physical therapist assistant major and was one of about 600 students to earn president’s list honors.
“President’s list is the highest recognition awarded for academic success during a single semester,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “I hope that you take great pride in this impressive achievement. I appreciate your hard work and I wish you the best in your future endeavors.”
