WATERTOWN — NNY Business Magazine is making plans for its annual 20 Under 40 Awards, which recognizes talented young professionals in the tri-county region.
Winners will be honored at the annual 20 Under 40 luncheon, hosted by NNY Business, a magazine published by Johnson Newspaper Corp., on Dec. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown.
This year’s 20 Under 40 Awards luncheon will feature past award recipient and current Watertown City Council Member Sarah V. Compo as the keynote speaker.
“I was honored and surprised to receive the recognition back then, it was humbling to be among so many other young professionals who have done great things,” Ms. Compo said about being a recipient of the 20 Under 40 award in 2014.
The 20 Under 40 awards honor 20 young professionals under the age of 40 who exemplify leadership, community involvement, and professionalism.
Ms. Compo said she is excited for the event and is looking forward to seeing which 20 young professionals will be receiving the honor this year and learning more about them.
Over the past eight years, NNY Business has honored entrepreneurs, a pharmacist, a counselor, a community planner, a restaurant owner and more with 20 Under 40 awards.
“One of the things I’ve thought about since I moved back to the area is, we need to do more to encourage young professionals to move to the north country,” Ms. Compo said. “The recognition from the awards helps to encourage young people to return back here and they’re an overall great thing for the community.”
The ninth annual 20 Under 40 class will be selected by a committee consisting of editors and staff of NNY Business magazine, but also by past recipients of the awards, their peers and community members. The strength of nominations plays an important role in how each nominee is judged and selected, including traits that showcase hard work, selflessness, volunteerism and how they have overcome challenges to accomplish their goals.
NNY Business will be accepting nominations until Friday, Oct. 4.
Nomination forms can be submitted online at http://wdt.me/VQ2LAC or printed and mailed to NNY Business, 260 Washington St., Watertown N.Y. 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.