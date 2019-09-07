School to honor Betsy Elliot

CARTHAGE — Elizabeth “Betsy” Campbell Elliot will become the 16th person to be included in the Carthage Central School District Hall of Achievement. A public reception will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the high school, 36500 state Route 26.
The Hall of Achievement was established in 2004 to “recognize and celebrate persons associated with the Carthage Central School District by honoring those who have made outstanding contributions of time and talent while providing positive role models for students of the district and the community at large.”
Nominated by her colleagues Patricia Sheehan, Amy Thornton, Lisa O’Meara, Nathan Lyndaker, Tracy A. Strock, Tracy Farr and Valerie H. Pond.
Ms. Elliot was praised as a math teacher, department head and mentor to fellow teachers at both the middle and high schools for more than 30 years.
“Betsy’s work ethic, honesty, undying devotion to students and staff, and passion for education were second to none,” wrote Ms. Sheehan. “The district benefited greatly from having an employee of Betsy’s caliber for more than 30 years.”
