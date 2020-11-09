SCRIBA — On Aug. 5, Jennifer Babcock, of Scriba, was presented the Lyla Elen Award by the Scriba Historical Society.
Connie Elen, daughter of Lyla Elen, first gave a short presentation on Lyla’s accomplishments and efforts, followed by the presentation of the award to Babcock by members of the historical society.
This award and accompanying scholarship was given as a tribute to Lyla, who was one of the original founders of the Scriba Historical Society. It is given in recognition of a student who best represents Lyla’s efforts in the fields of history education, community service, and the preservation of local history.
Babcock is a 2020 graduate of Mexico Academy and Central School District and plans to become a history teacher. She has been accepted at Geneseo College and will begin her studies in history in the fall of 2020.
Babcock best encompassed the criteria for this award through her many extracurricular activities at MACS, as well as excelling at her studies. Extra-curricular activities included: Chorus, AVID, SADD, Student Council, and Drama Club, landing the lead role in her senior year at Mexico High School. Most notable is the number of hours she has donated to her community.
She went above and beyond in completing the community hours required for graduation, with a total of over 300 hours. Those hours were spent helping with the middle school musicals; volunteering with the Department of Social Services Christmas Toy Giveaway; volunteering at a summer camp and many other volunteer roles offered to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.