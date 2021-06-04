OGDENSBURG — The Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary has recently awarded six $1,000 scholarships to area seniors.
Three scholarships were awarded to those area students who were entering a health care field. Three of the scholarships went to a graduating child or grandchild of an CHMC employee or auxiliary member.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, area seniors had to have a grade point average of 80 or higher, submit a letter explaining why they were qualified to receive the scholarship, complete an application and provide a letter of recommendation.
Receiving the scholarships are:
— Keighan Sias from Ogdensburg Free Academy. He will be attending RIT studying biochemical engineering.
— Mitchel McCarthy from OFA. He will be attending SUNY Oswego studying physical therapy. He is the grandson of Dawn Flavin from CHMC’s Environmental Services Department.
— Sadie O’Neil from OFA. She will be attending SUNY Cortland in the fall studying child psychology and physical and health education. She is the grandchild of auxiliary member Cheryl Fraser and the late Ann O’Neil.
— Ellie Gagner from Morristown Central School. She will be attending Clarkson University studying biology. She is the daughter of Nicole Moore of the CHMC’s Radiology Department.
— Jordon Kloepping from Hammond Central School. She will be attending SUNY Canton for veterinarian science.
— Riley Baxter from Lisbon Central School. Baxter will be attending SUNY Plattsburgh for nursing with hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner.
