Seth Dunn graduates from Utah State University

LOGAN, UTAH - Seth Dunn, from Oswego, graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor of science in economics and a bachelor of science in philosophy. Dunn is among the 6,588 students who received degrees and certificates from USU’s statewide campuses or USU Online. The 2022 graduating class includes graduates from summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

