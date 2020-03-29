Seven CCCE medical assisting students graduate

MEXICO - Seven adult students graduated from the Center for Career and Community Education (CCCE) to become certified medical assistants.
Students Alexus Coady, Helen Cook, Mariah Trumble, Coral Brown, Hailey Stiles, Taylor Knopp and Holly Bailey progressed through the medical assisting program and graduated recently.
Health Occupations Coordinator Elizabeth Rice said the demand for medical assistants continues to grow.
“We are preparing adults for careers in offices, hospitals, clinics, schools and other health-related facilities,” said Rice. “The program incorporates medical skills such as electronic medical record keeping, medical billing/coding and phlebotomy.”
For more information on continuing education courses offered through CCCE, visit www.CCCEd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.