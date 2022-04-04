TUSCALOOSA, ALA. - Shannon Hefti of Brewerton, has received a master of public health degree from The University of Alabama(UA). UA awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.
