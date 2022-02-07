Sheirer named to dean’s list

FRANKLIN, MASS. - Dean College announced that Mariah Sheirer of Fulton has earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
