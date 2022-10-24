Sheirer named to president’s list

FRANKLIN, MASS. - Mariah Sheirer of Fulton has earned a place on the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Dean College. Students named to the president’s list have demonstrated a series commitment to their studies.
