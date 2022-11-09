Shineman Foundation names Chena Tucker foundation director

Chena Tucker

OSWEGO - The Richard S. Shineman Foundation Board of Directors has named Chena L. Tucker as the foundation director of the Shineman Foundation.

Tucker’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for making a difference in the lives of others, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that, to date, has awarded over $11.9M in grants to local and regional nonprofits and community organizations and has had a profound and transformative effect on the county and region.

