LOUDONVILLE - Siena College names the following students to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester:
Alyssa Himes of Brewerton;
Emma Meyers of Brewerton;
Miranda Gilbert of Oswego; and
Alli Kerr of Oswego.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
